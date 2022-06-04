SOTIROPOULOS, Susan U. 10/3/1967 - 05/30/2022



Susan U. Sotiropoulos, 54, passed away suddenly on May 30, 2022, at her home in West Chester, PA. She was the loving wife of Christopher J. Sotiropoulos, with whom she shared 31 years of marriage, and wonderful mother to daughter, Alexandra Patricia, son, Dr. Yiannis Kurt, and dog, Apollo Creed. Born in Cincinnati, OH, Susan was an innovative and highly motivated business leader. She was widely recognized for her strong work ethic, keen intellect, global expertise, and exceptional technical skills.



Susan retired after 30 years at DuPont, her first position after college, and held a variety of leadership roles ranging from, AP Market Manager in Shanghai, China, and Global Director in Wilmington, DE. The family shared unforgettable memories and diverse experiences living in and traveling in different parts of the world, especially during their time around the Asia Pacific region. For the past four years Susan served as a Partner at ERM, an environmental consulting company



focused on sustainability. Susan was dedicated to her



profession and enjoyed helping and mentoring others to



succeed. Her commitment, passion, and punctuality did not go unnoticed by her peers. Susan earned an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania where she graduated in the top 20% of her class. She also graduated magna cum laude from the University of Cincinnati with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. Susan was valedictorian for the class of 1985 at Fairmont High School in Kettering, OH. Susan was a daughter of the late Kurt and Lisa (Strampfer) Bernotat, both immigrants of Germany who raised their daughters with deep pride in their heritage. In addition to her husband and children, Susan is survived by her two sisters, Corrina Gilbert and Andrea Luker, and their families, as well as her in-laws, John and Patricia Sotiropoulos, and their family. Susan took great pride in her family and loved them with all her heart. She was thoughtful, kind, and considerate. Susan had a clever sense of humor, a sparkle in her smile, and a great laugh. Family, friends, and others whose lives Susan touched are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service at the Episcopal Church of Advent (401 N. Union Street, Kennett Square, PA, 19348) on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 11am ET. The family will receive friends at the Episcopal Church of Advent on Monday, June 6, 2022, from 5-7pm ET and from 10-11AM, Tuesday before the service. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in her memory be made to



Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church (500 Belmonte Park, North Dayton, OH 45405). Arrangements are by Grieco



Funeral Home & Crematory Inc (484-734-8100) of Kennett Square, PA. To view her online tribute, please visit



