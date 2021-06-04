SOSEBEE, Morene



Beloved Daughter, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Cousin and Friend passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving mother, Mrs. Jenny Williams. Possessed with the most beautiful smile, courage and fearlessness, she lived life to the fullest. Until her final day she loved to dance, sing, dress-up and have fun. Always protective of her family and friends, she met every day with laughter and



caring for others. Her outgoing spirit will be cherished by all she has touched throughout all the years of her life. She is



survived by two adoring sons and their partners in life - James and Sonia and Paul and Karen; 4 grandchildren - Paul Jr, Craig (Angela), Mike (Jessica), and Kisa; 6 great-grandchildren - Javijon, Jenae, Jaedyn, Georgia, Mia, Payton, and Miles; 1 great-great-grandchild – Terek. A memorial service to wish Morene well on her final journey will be held at Woodland Historical Cemetery and Arboretum, 118 Woodland Ave.,



Dayton, OH 45409, on June 5, 2021, at 10:00am. Out of



respect for the attendees, face masks will be required by all.



