Sorrell-Miller, Pauline R.



Pauline R. Sorrell - Miller, 94, of Middletown, passed away at Bickford of Middletown on November 29th. She was born July 20, 1929 in Middletown, Ohio to Corolus and Lizzie (Havens) Chaney. Pauline worked at Sorrell's Groceries and was co-owner / operator of Steel City Restaurant. She was a member of and held various positions at the American Legion Middletown Post 218 and V.F.W. Middletown Post 3809, where she administered the startup of the bingo operations. Pauline was a member of the Breiel Church, which she attended in it's various locations for over 80 years. Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, James Lee "Jimmer" Sorrell, Jr.; son, Timothy Ray Sorrell; second husband, Robert Eugene Miller; 3 brothers; and 2 sisters. Pauline is survived by her son, James L. (Linda) Sorrell, III of Blue Ash; 4 grandchildren, Scott (Jennifer) Sorrell of West Chester, Randall (Melissa) Sorrell of Liberty Township, Elizabeth "Nikki" (Jeff) Palun of West Chester, and Adam Sorrell of Middletown; 8 great grandchildren; beloved friends, Rob and Angela Erhart and family; and daughter-in-law, Gail Sorrell. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am - 11:30 am on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 11:30 am, with Pastor Janet Rader officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



