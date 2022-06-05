SONNEBORN, Helen F.



Helen F. Sonneborn, of Springfield, was born to this earthly life August 28, 1934, and passed to eternal life to her heavenly home Monday, May 30, 2022. She was born in Flint, Michigan, the daughter of



Archie and Faye Hudson. She worked at Ohio Masonic Home for many years before her retirement from Oakwood Village. Helen was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. Survivors include her husband, Myron L. Sonneborn; two children, Clete (Nadine) Landers and Cari (Mike) Landers-O'Neal; three grandchildren, Michael



O'Neal, McKenzie (Matt) Upchurch, and Matthew O'Neal; great-grandson, Vincent; great-granddaughter, Alivia, who is due to make her appearance any day now; son-in-law Paul (Kerry) Sonneborn and their three sons, (Nicholas, Michael, and William); daughters-in-law Linda (Lee) Wilson, and Lisa (Michael) Lee and their two children (Alexis and Anthony); sister-in-law Janet (Norman) Neubauer; nephews Robert Amparan and Rex Hudson; nieces Casey Craig, Samantha (Helmuth) Billy, Sabrina Amparan, and Rose Carla Hudson; dear friends Fred Heston, Margaret Hartman, Marty



Thompson, Neighbor John, Dick Williams, Joe and Terry Yedlowsky, Norma Lewis, Joan Miller, and Kathy Fearn Fent. She was preceded in death by her sister, Joanie Smith and brother, Rex Hudson. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at St. Raphael Church, with Father John MacQuarrie officiating. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

