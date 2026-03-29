Sonja Hunter

Hunter (Lebherz), Sonja



Sonja passed away peacefully on March 24, 2026 in Houston, Texas at the age of 90.



Sonja was born on June 23, 1935, to Anton and Anna Hohn Lebherz in Stuttgart, Germany during World War II. After completing 10th grade, Sonja attended secretarial school and soon began work at Zeiss camera factory.



Sonja met her future husband, Merrill Eugene Hunter, an Army Private, while he was stationed in Stuttgart. Following a year of courtship, Gene returned to Ohio. Realizing how much they missed each other, Gene sent Sonja a ticket to join him in Monroe. At age twenty-two, with only two suitcases, she journeyed to America in June of 1957 and they married on July 14th at Monroe United Methodist Church. Sonja became a proud American citizen on November 15, 1962.



With limited English skills, Sonja appreciated the opportunity her brother-in-law, Earl Marshall, provided by hiring her at Marshall's Store, now the site of the Monroe Historical Society. She loved assisting customers and serving sodas while refining her English. The people of Monroe enjoyed her accent and her friendly presence.



Sonja and Gene raised their two children, Gerhart and Margaret, and created a warm home surrounded by family and pets on Lebanon Street. Sonja was famous for her German Chocolate cake, Christmas cookies, and broccoli casserole. She also held various retail positions including Grants and McAlpin's.



After forty-nine years of marriage, Gene passed away in 2006. In 2013, with her children living in Houston, Sonja decided it was time to leave her cherished life in Monroe and move to Texas. She loved being near her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, celebrating holidays and milestones together.



Sonja was predeceased by her beloved husband Gene, her parents Anna and Anton Lebherz, and her cherished siblings Herbert, Hannah, Lothar, and Manfred.



She is survived by her son Gerhart and wife Mary, daughter Margaret Roehm and husband Bob, grandchildren Matt (Miranda) Hunter, Mark (Mariah) Hunter, Allison Roehm Shieve (Erick), and Jimmy Roehm, as well as great-grandchildren Kenzie Hunter, Madison Hunter, and Edward Hunter, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Private interment will be at the Mound Cemetery in Monroe.



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