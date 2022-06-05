SOLLER, Dorothea Mae



Dorothea Mae Soller, age 93, of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully with family in attendance on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on July 29, 1928, in Dayton, Ohio, and was raised by the late Kathryn and Paul Stevens. She graduated Germantown High School in 1946. She worked for NCR for a short time, and for the Hamburger Wagon making their famous hamburgers, but her calling was being a homemaker and raising her family. She volunteered with the Miamisburg Fire Station Women's Auxiliary and was a lifelong member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Her passions were her family and vacationing with them, bowling, fishing and antiquing with friends. Dot was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband of 68 years Bob Soller, grandson Eric Patrick, and numerous siblings. She is survived by her brother-in-law Fritz (Mary Lou) Soller of West Carrollton, nieces Shonda Cummings and Jody (Chris) Hockett, nephew Darren (Dyann) Cummings. Together, Bob and Dot raised 3 children: Penny (Fred) Warren III, Dan (Chris) Soller, Sue (Ron) Patrick and have 4 grandchildren: Traci (Jack) Smith, Fred Warren IV, Eian Soller, Leeana (Jim) Weiss, and also have 6 great-grandchildren: Bailey, Kiera, Fred V, Landen, Jada and Hayden. The family will greet friends at the visitation from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Gebhart–Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, 508 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg, Ohio 45342 with funeral services to begin at 1:00 pm also at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Hillgrove Cemetery. Special thanks to the caregivers Barb, Kris, Pat, and Sandy who provided exceptional, compassionate care for her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family at



