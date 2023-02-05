SOLAR, Dr. Ronald J.



Age 83, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born May 12, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Peter and Anna (Wolfe) Solar. Ronald served as Major in the United States Army. He was a Pediatrician in Middletown for 39 years, touching many lives.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his two step-sons. Ronald is survived by his wife of 30 years, Joyce Solar; three children, Ron, Karen and Todd (wife, Heidi) Solar; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; six step-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; identical twin brother, Don; and sisters, Georgia and



Janet.



Services will be private at the convenience of the family.


