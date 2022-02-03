SNYDER, Richard E.



Age 68 of Fairborn, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. He was born February 25, 1953, in Dayton, Ohio, was a proud U.S. Navy veteran and a retired employee of WPAFB with 43 years of



service. Rich was a sweet man who was actively involved in Civil War re-enactments, the Ohio Gun Collectors, the NRA and was a man who observed Catholic faith. He will truly be loved and missed by all who knew him. Preceded in death by his father, Charles E. Snyder, step-mother, Norma L. Snyder, and brother, David R. Snyder. Rich is survived by his sister, Laura A. Adkins of Medway;



loving cousins, Mike Snyder, Sr., Mike Snyder, Jr., Kris Null,



Julie Loomis, and John Snyder, Jr; step-brother, Ralph Holland and step-sister, Beverly Smith. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, February 7, 2022, at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 N. Dixie Dr., with Rev. Michael Malcosky officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

