Snyder (Wortman), Mary Kaye



SNYDER, Mary K., known to those close to her as Kaye, age 87, passed away Sunday, December 3, 2023 in Dayton. She was born on July 21, 1936 in Cincinnati, OH to Helen (Schwab) and Howard Wortman. She graduated from Regina High School in Norwood in 1954 and attended the University of Cincinnati. There she met Jack Snyder who she married in September 1955. Known for her deep interest in others and a phenomenal memory, Kaye made many lifelong friends. She loved tennis and was a successful player with a high point being when her team qualified for the USTA National Finals in Flushing Meadows, NY. Although she was an only child, Kaye grew up with a close extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Her family enjoyed summers at their cottage, playing little known sports, and great evenings of laughter and cards. Kaye grew up a passionate Reds fan going to hundreds of games at Crosley Field where her grandfather was head groundskeeper. She passed on her love of the Cincinnati Reds and sports to her children and grandchildren. She prioritized supporting her family and delighted in their academic and athletic achievements, attending countless sporting events and graduations across the country. Kaye is mourned by her children Mary (Michael) Gregory, Thomas (Julie) Snyder, Nancy (Rodger) Garner, John (Tammy) Snyder, and James Snyder; grandchildren Eric Gregory, Matthew Garner, Christopher Snyder, Carrie Gregory Mendes, Sean Garner, Kara Dale, Laura Gregory, Kellie Snyder, Connor Snyder, and Sara Snyder; and great-grandchildren Cecilia Snyder, Julia Mendes, Quinn Snyder, Josephine Snyder, Samuel Mendes, Theodore Garner, Lionel Almaraz Gregory, and John Thomas Dale. Kaye was deeply religious and a committed member of St. Rita's Church in Dayton where she volunteered and acted as a Eucharistic Minister. She was predeceased by her parents Helen and Howard, her husband Jack, and son-in-law Rodger. We will miss her kindness, love, and smile. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Rita's Church, Dayton, on Friday, December 15th at 9:30 AM. Services in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.



