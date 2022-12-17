SNYDER, Larry Lee



LARRY LEE SNYDER, age 81, of Enon, passed away peacefully at home on December 14, 2022. He was born in Clark County on June 27, 1941, the son of Laurence and Anna (Murphy) Snyder.



Larry was a 1959 graduate of Tecumseh High School. He retired from the Springfield Fire Rescue Division in 1994 as a Captain / Fire Marshal after 26 years of faithful and proud service and was awarded Firefighter of the year in 1976. Larry served as a Past Secretary and Treasurer of IAFF Local 333, Past President of the International Association of Arson Investigators-Ohio Chapter, Past President of the Clark County MDA Chapter and was a past member of the Springfield Breakfast Lions Club. Following Larry's retirement from SFRD, he worked for S.E.A. as a Private Fire Investigator until 2008.



Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Beth (Benedict) Snyder; children, Scott (Amy) Snyder and Dianna (Carl) Thompson; step-children, Heather (Zach) Workman, Kiel Taylor and Lindsay (Coedy) Snyder; grandchildren, Drew (Tracie) Snyder, Allison (Gideon Loveland) Snyder, Rachel Thompson and Chelsea Thompson; step-grandchildren, Taylor, Nathan, Jane and Henry, along with one brother, Jeff (Susan) Snyder.



Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday, December 19, 2022,, from 5-8pm the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Larry's life will begin at 11:00am Tuesday in the funeral home, with additional gathering time one hour prior to the service. Memorial gifts in Larry's name may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association or H.A.R.D. Acre Farm. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



