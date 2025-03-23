Snyder, James

3 hours ago
Snyder, James W. "Jim"

James W. "Jim" Snyder, age 100, passed away on March 17, 2025. Services to be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. To view the full obituary, visit www.littletonandrue.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

