Snyder, Gerald Lee



Gerald Lee Snyder, age 78, of Riverside, Ohio passed away on Sunday, March 23, 2025. He was born on March 12, 1947, in Portsmouth, Ohio, to the late Elmer and Ruth (Bazler) Snyder. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Kathleen (Baron) Snyder. He is also survived by his children, Victoria (Michael) Davis, Lee (Katherine) Snyder, and Matthew (Rebecca) Snyder; grandchildren, Joshua Davis, Mackenzie Snyder, Penelope Snyder, Cora Snyder, Brandon Snyder, Brooklynn Snyder, Max Snyder, Alexis Nordyke, Emmett Snyder, Chloe Taylor, Leighanna Taylor, and Felicity Taylor; sister Brenda (Michael) Debusk, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Gerald was a 1966 graduate of Wilber Wright High School, and went on serve in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1969. He could strike up a conversation with anyone and never knew a stranger. One of his greatest joys was working with his wife, Kathy, at their booth, raising funds for the Susan G. Komen 3-day walk for breast cancer. He was a gentle soul and will be missed by all who knew him. A memorial visitation for Gerald will be held on Monday, April 14, 2025, from 10:00am to 2:00pm at Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek, followed with a funeral service at 2:00pm.



