Snow, Sandra



Sandra Snow, age 78, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023 in Bedford, TX. Calling hours 5 pm- 7 pm Friday, August 4, 2023 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Memorial service 11 am Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd, Trotwood, Ohio. Calling hour 10 am at which time family will receive friends.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral