Snodgrass, Kate



Kate Snodgrass, age 71 of Washington Township, passed away Wednesday, October 18, 2023. She was born February 28, 1952 in Berea, Ohio to the late Dick and Peggy Miller. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Tom Miller. Kate is survived by her son, Bill (Cassie) Snodgrass; five siblings, Mary Ann (Don) Sens, Martha (Dick) Theilmann, Beth (Cal Entinger) Miller, Margaret (Scott) DeWitt, and Bob Miller; sister-in-law, Lisa Miller; and fur-grandbabies, Morris and Toby. She will also be remembered as the "Favorite Aunt" to her nieces and nephews and a beloved friend to many. Kate was devoted to her faith and a long time Registered Nurse. She enjoyed traveling, especially visiting lighthouses. Kate could also be found reading, watching sports and other television shows, and playing games. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Monday, October 23, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home (3940 Kettering Blvd. Kettering, OH 45439). Additional visitation will also be held from 10:00 am - 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Parish (9579 Yankee Rd, Springboro, OH 45066) with Mass to follow at 11:00am. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org.



Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Dayton, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com