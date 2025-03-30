Snide, James A. "Jim"



James Amos Snide, "Jim", age 87, of Kettering Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on March 19, 2025. He was born September 24, 1937 in Crookesville, Ohio. The middle of 3 sons born to Marie and Amos Snide. Jim graduated from Linden McKinley High school in Columbus, class of 1955 and attended Ohio University, Athens, OH on an ROTC scholarship. He was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity and graduated with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. Jim served proudly in the United States Air Force for 20 years, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He obtained his master's degree in metallurgical engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology and his Ph.D. from The Ohio State University in Materials Engineering. Jim was honored to teach at the The Air Force Academy in the Department of Engineering Mechanics and serve as an assistant OIC in charge of the cadet mountaineering club. Jim's service in Vietnam at the Vietnamese Military Academy earned him an Air Force commendation (second oak cluster) among other meritorious commendations. He spent many productive years as a professor and research scientist at the Air Force Materials laboratory at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Upon retirement from his military service, Dr. Snide embarked on another 20+ years career as a University of Dayton Professor in the Engineering Department. He served in many capacities- Chair of Chemical Engineering, Director of the graduate materials program, advisor to the first women's engineering sorority- Sigma Tau Epsilon - Professor Emeritus, U.D. Representative for the Board of Regents and number one UD Flyers basketball fan. Jim thoroughly embraced his U.D. community and enjoyed his role as professor, colleague, mentor, friend to the many students and faculty he influenced along the way. He was active in ASM International, Society of Engineering Education and Materials Research Society. Jim was a man of many and varied interests. He played tennis and golf like a champion, loved traveling the world with his wife Fran, fishing and boating on Indian Lake, backpacking in the Colorado Rockies, taking good care of his furry buddies and pondering the meaning of life. He was an inquisitive soul who listened intently and had a few stories of his own to share. Preceded in death by his brothers Richard and Robert Snide, his parents Marie and Amos Snide, in- laws Rose and James Abruzzino, his late son-in-law John W. Kennedy, and his only son James Anthony Snide. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Frances (Abruzzino) Snide, his daughter Terri Holman (Tim), his granddaughters Katie Kennedy, Jennifer Holman and Julia Kennedy, and great grandson William Burns, as well as many dear cousins and friends. Family will greet friends 4:00-6:00pm on Saturday, April 5th at Routsong Funeral Home Kettering - 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, Ohio. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00p.m. officiated by Pastor Jim Welch. A reception immediately following the service will be at the funeral home and all are welcome. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Rachel June, the Home Instead caregivers and Hospice for their incredible care and kindness. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the North Hampton Community Church,110 Community Dr. Springfield, OH 45502 and/or the School of Engineering at University of Dayton. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com



