SNAPP, Rebecca Lee



Rebecca Lee Snapp (Rebecca Rose Skydancer), was born September 3, 1953, to George Schwab and Marilyn Byrum Hobbs of Dayton, OH. She attended Fairmont High School and earned an associate degree in Nursing from Sinclair Community College. Rebecca was an enthusiastic sculptor and spent many happy summers traveling to renaissance fairs throughout the country selling her art. She even owned her own booth – Fairie Potteree – at the Ohio Renaissance Festival. She is survived by her children (Laura, Larissa (Lacey), Ian, and Evan), their spouses (Kurt Brainard, Leonard (Lenny) Cluley, and Mary Snapp), grandchildren (Evelynn, Caroline, Noelle, Nathan, Erynn, Molly, Melia, and Ryland), former husband (Donald Snapp), and her siblings (Kristy Nikkola, Brian Schwab, and Steve Schwab). She is preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Holly Snapp Lycans. Rebecca passed away June 25, 2021. Donations in her memory can be made to the RESCU Foundation (https://rescufoundation.org). A memorial tree and plaque will be planted in Lincoln Park in Kettering.

