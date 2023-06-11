Smythe, Richard L.



SMYTHE, Richard L., age 88, of Dayton & Hollywood, FL, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, surrounded by his wife and children. Dick was an electrical contractor for over forty years and the co-owner/co-founder of Buckeye Electric. He was active in the Dayton area serving on the board of the Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center and the Dayton Boys and Girls Club. He was a member of Riverdale Optimist Club, Grand Lodge F&AM & Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton for over fifty-five years, Dayton Y Athletic Club and the Rotary Club in Hollywood, FL. Dick was a devoted Ohio State Buckeye and Indianapolis 500 fan, he enjoyed playing golf and tennis at Miami Valley Golf Club, was an avid runner and loved deep sea fishing.



Dick is survived by his loving wife and partner in all things for 63 years, June D.; son & daughter-in-law, Rick & Karen Smythe of Dayton; daughter & son-in-law, Sheryl L. Smythe & Kedren R. Sitton of Minneapolis, MN; daughter & son-in-law, Cassandra Smythe Gerhardt & Keith Gerhardt of Cape Cod, MA; sister & brother-in-law, Sandra & Burton Godnick of Long Island, NY; sister-in-law, Sally Farmer of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Sarah (Jason) Cooke, Jessica Long, Suzanne (Michael) Logies, Ricky Smythe and Charlie & Andrew Douglas; 6 great-grandchildren; many nieces & nephews; beloved care provider, Shelia Collins and other relatives and friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Jay McMillen officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until service time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center, 1000 Keowee Street, Dayton, OH 45404 or Cleveland Clinic Foundation c/o Cardiovascular Research in memory of Richard L. Smythe at P.O Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655 or online at give.ccf.org/heart.

