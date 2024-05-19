Smith, Victor Paul



Victor Paul Smith was born on July 7, 1929, in Combs, KY to Thomas Issac and Grace Hyden Smith. He was educated in the public schools of Leslie County, Kentucky. He retired from the Dover Coporation in 1992.



Victor was a member of the Liberty Home Association, Life member of the NRA, and Life member of the Izaak Walton League of America and also the Ohio Division. He was a member of 6 chapters including the Fairfield Chapter that he founded.



Victor was the second of seven children and was preceeded in death by his parents, Thomas and Grace and his six siblings, Arnold Smith, Billy Smith, Robert Smith, Anna Cramer, Jessie Wright, and Mona Craft.



Victor was married to Phyllis Parker and Nellie Lou Downie who are both deceased. he was married to Gertrude Wood Bauman who preceeded him in death in 2002.



Victor is survived by his only child, Dawn Smith-Theodore (Dean Theodore) who live in Los Angeles.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Izaak Walton League of America.



