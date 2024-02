Smith, Teresa



97 of Springfield, Ohio passed away on February 8, 2024. Service will be held on Friday, February 23, 2024, at El-Bethel Temple 2049 Clifton Ave, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 10:00 am until the time of service which will be at 11:00 am followed by Entombment at Rose Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted by Marlan Gary Funeral Home Springfield Chapel. www.thechapelofpeace.com



