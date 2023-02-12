SMITH,



Sundye Renee Candy



Age 70, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Preceded in death by her father, William Davis; mother, Dolores Horton-Smith; son, Michael Maurice Smith; 3 brothers, 1 sister. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Dr. Joy Jordan (Jermaine) Coles, Jamie Stringer-Edwards; 4 brothers, 2 sisters, and a host of grandchildren other relatives and friends. Visitation 10 am Thursday, February 16 at Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood. Funeral service to begin at 11 am. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

