Smith, Stephanie A. "Steph"



Stephanie A. Smith, with loved ones in attendance, on July 8, availed herself of the Vermont Medical Aid In Dying (MAID) program for the terminally ill.



Stephanie, 73, of Clayton, was employed many years as director of the Montgomery County Animal Shelter. Her passions included raising service pups; fund raising for the Dayton Food Bank; and volunteering as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) and Guardian Ad Litem for neglected and abused children, receiving the Rising Star award in 2017 and the Power of One award in 2022. She was an active member of the League of Women Voters of Greater Dayton and the Dayton Women's Rights Alliance, and worked tirelessly for the furtherance of justice. Stephanie was bright, funny, kind, generous, outgoing and will be greatly missed. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Contributions in her name may be made to the Dayton Food Bank https://thefoodbankdayton.org/



