SMITH, Shirley Roberta (Messer), age 90, of Bethany Village, Centerville, Ohio, passed away on March 26, 2024. Shirley was born July 11, 1933, in Fairfield, Iowa.



Shirley attended Iowa State University, studying Home Economics. She left college and married Lee Smith, her high school sweetheart, on December 27, 1953. Shirley followed Lee around the world throughout his 26-year career as a pilot and engineer in the U.S. Air Force. She held down the house while Lee was often away on temporary duty or an unaccompanied assignment in Southeast Asia. Shirley raised 5 daughters while moving over 20 times in 26 years.



Shirley and Lee settled down in Beavercreek, Ohio in 1976, where Lee retired from the Air Force in 1981. They finally lived in one house for 32 years. Then, the year of their 75th birthdays, they moved to Bethany Village retirement community. While stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Shirley discovered a passion for the National Museum of the United States Air Force, volunteering for over 40 years as a tour guide and at the information desk. She learned about every aircraft and display and enjoyed taking her grandchildren through the museum to experience the exhibits, simulators and movies.



Shirley was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Beavercreek, and the Buckeye Oliver Tractor Collector's Club. She enjoyed cooking and made sure all her daughters learned to cook and bake. Shirley was an accomplished seamstress in her younger days, making clothes for herself and her daughters. Shirley loved to travel, always eager to visit a new country and meet new people.



Shirley is survived by her five daughters: Diane (Robert) Smalley, Patricia (James) McGiness, Nancy (Robert) Buchanan, Noel (Kevin) Cookman, and Dawn (David) Roberts. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Brent (Keith VanCamp) Smalley, Clark (April) Smalley, Rachel (Christopher) Karabats, Laura (Sam) Rakestraw, Lori Buchanan, Forrest and Molly Cookman, Annika (Nathan) Wills, Elijah, Evan, Hope, and Paige Roberts; and seven great-grandchildren: Ellie and Ainsley Smalley; Eva, Esther and Iris Karabats; Elise and Aiden Rakestraw. Shirley is also survived by two siblings: Sharon (Brad) Stanley, Brian (Joy) Messer; and one sister-in-law, Barbara Messer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Smith, after 68 years of marriage, as well as her parents, Clifford and Mazie (Lesher) Messer and brother Kendall Messer.



Visitation will be Monday, April 22, 2024, 2-4 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, OH. A funeral service will follow on April 22 at 6 p.m.at Bethany Village Wholeness of Life Center, 6430 Inner Mission Way, Dayton, OH. Shirley will be buried with Lee at the Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley's memory to a charity of your choice.



