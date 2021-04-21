SMITH, Sandra L.



80, of West Liberty, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ, on Monday morning, April 19, 2021, at Green Hills Care



Center, West Liberty.



Sandy was born in Springfield, Ohio, on July 13, 1940, to the late Frederick Paul and Ethel (Clark) Ward. She married



Hollis C. Smith on December 7, 1957, in Springfield, and he



preceded her in death on June 3, 2012. She was also preceded in death by a son Timothy P. Smith, and a sister Carolyn Trimble.



Sandy is survived by her sons, Hollis L. (Teresa L.) Smith of Zanesfield, and Michael K. (Debra A.) Smith of West Liberty; eight grandchildren, Jason, Adam, and Bryan Smith, Kelsie (Chris) Ward, Jessica Smith, Amanda (Bill) Courant, Amber (Mike) Dalton and Andrea Smith; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gene (Janet) Ward and James (Sheila) Ward, both of Urbana; and a sister, Bonnie (Joe) Fansler of Enon.



Sandy was a member of Beacon Street First Church of Christ in Christian Union. She retired from Robbins & Myers where she worked 30+ years as a machinist and quality control inspector. Sandy loved to play basketball, volleyball, and baseball with the kids in the yard. She also enjoyed playing cards, camping, and singing in the church choir.



Pastor Jeremy Server will officiate Sandy's funeral on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, West Liberty, where visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Vernon



Asbury Cemetery, east of Springfield. Due to the current



pandemic orders, please be symptom-free, practice social distancing, and wear a mask.



Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.



EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, West Liberty, is honored to serve the Smith family and encourages



anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at



www.edsfh.com