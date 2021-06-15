springfield-news-sun logo
SMITH, Samuel David

Samuel David Smith of Kettering, Ohio, aged 65 years, passed away on June 4th, 2021.

Samuel was born in Havre De Grace, Maryland, to Wade Smith and Helen Hoffmaster. He was one of nine siblings.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Darla L. Smith; Jessica N. Griffiths (daughter); Robert V. Griffiths (son-in-law); Lisa M. Wasser (sister-in-law); Isabella, Jakob, Macie, Elizabeth, Emily, Meganne and Tory (grandchildren). And one great-grandchild, Owen. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. (Westbrock Funeral Home).

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Kettering, OH

45440

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

