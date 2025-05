Smith, Rowena Katherine



Rowena Katherine Smith, age 103, of Dayton, OH, departed this life on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Thursday, May 22, 2025 at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 27 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment 9 am Friday, May 23, 2025 at Dayton National Cemetery.



