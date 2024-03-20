Smith, Ronald K.



Ronald K. Smith age 61 of Hamilton passed away Saturday March 16, 2024. He was born September 27. 1962 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of Floyd Smith and Judith Payne. Ronald was a car enthusiast who belonged to the Wrenchmen Car Club and enjoyed working on cars. He was fond of Corvettes and other muscle cars and greatly enjoyed attending car shows, Cruise-Ins, and drag racing. He was a good hearted person who had a host of good friends. Ronald is survived by his mother Judith Little; his father Floyd (Lana) Smith; several other family members and two lifelong friends Dennis Schneider and Brian Moore. He was preceded in death by his step father Chuck Little, his grandparents, and aunts and uncles. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Monday March 25, 2024 from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



