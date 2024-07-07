Smith, Maxine

Smith (Susman), Maxine "Maxi"



Maxine "Maxi" Smith, age 60, passed away on Sunday June 30th, 2024, at Banner Ocotillio Medical Center in Chandler, Arizona. She was born of August 13th, 1963, in Providence, Rhode Island to Carl and Regina Susman.



She graduated a year early in 1980 from Wayne High School in Huber Heights and got her Masters degree in 2011 from the University of New Mexico. She worked as an Accountant for Maricopa Community Colleges. Maxine lived life to the fullest through spending time with her family and friends, traveling, playing on APA pool teams, and giving her time to various causes. She had an uncanny ability to make friends and connect with people. She is survived by her husband Stan; her children Amanda and Kaden; her grandson Malakai; Her mother Regina; her sister Cheryl; her brother Jeff; her Soul sister Terri; her niece Jenna and nephew Cole; and the many friends she made throughout her life. Maxine's Celebration of Life will be held on July 13th, 2024, At 649 N Aletta Mesa Az, 85207 at 2 PM.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com