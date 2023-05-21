Smith, Marvin Edward



Born September 15, 1930, in Dayton, Ohio. He was the son of Marvin Joseph and Loretta Mary (DeVaney) Smith and grandson of Edward Ernest and Emma (Kern) Smith. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; his son, Timothy Smith (2017) of Simi Valley, California; his stepson, Randall Williams (2014) of Dayton, Ohio; his son-in-law, Miles Docherty (2003) of Centerville, Ohio. Survived by his loving family: the love of his life and wife of 53 years, Bernice (Marcum); his daughter and son-in-law, Lila (Docherty) and David Roggenkamp of Vancouver, Washington; his cousin, Dorothy Ward of Dayton, Ohio; and nephew, James D. Bond of Centerville, Ohio. Marvin was loved and is already missed by his family and friends. Each day after attending Patterson Grade School, Marvin always looked forward to helping take care of horses at a nearby horse farm. At an early age of 12, his first job experience was ushering at The Victory Theater in downtown Dayton earning 35 cents an hour. After graduation from Roosevelt High School, Marvin and his lifetime childhood best friend, Phillip Arman, joined the United States Marine Corps. After serving in the Marine Corps, Marvin attended the University of Dayton. Shortly thereafter, he began his career at The Ohio Bell Telephone Company and retired in 1984 in sales management after 32 years of service. Marvin was a member of the Dayton Agonis Club, Kettering-Oakwood Exchange Club, and rode his Palomino pal, Bos'N Star, in the Shriner's Mounted Patrol. Marvin enjoyed traveling, dancing, entertaining and dinners with family and friends, cooking his signature steaks on the grill, and golfing, especially when he was selected to participate in a "dream" golf match with Lee Trevino in the Trevino-AIM golf exhibition at NCR Country Club. Marvin had many wonderful experiences and memories. A few unforgettable moments were a "Tiny Bubbles" toast with Don Ho while vacationing in Hawaii, dinner with Lou Holtz during a Speakers Series at the Dayton Racquet Club and meeting Pete Rose. Marvin was passionate about the Cincinnati Reds, the Cincinnati Bengals, NASCAR, University of Dayton Men's Football, and especially the University of Dayton Flyers Men's Basketball team. Go Flyers! It is with heartfelt gratitude that the family would like to thank those who knew and supported Marvin at Randall Residence of Centerville, the doctors and nurses at Kettering Hospital, and the exceptional care givers at Hospice of Dayton. A celebration of Marvin's life will be held in the future. Inurnment Woodland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Services entrusted to Routsong Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to Marvin's family by visiting www.routsong.com.

