Smith, Margaret Jane



Margaret Jane Smith (nee Sundquist) passed away peacefully on June 27th at the hospital of Dayton in Dayton, Ohio. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2024 in the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service. A full obituary may be seen at www.littletonandrue.com





