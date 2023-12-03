Smith, Leo

Smith, Leo N.

Leo N. Smith, 90, of Urbana, passed away at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at his home. Leo's grandson, Nicholas Smith, will officiate a funeral service at 12 Noon on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 101 Zanesfield Road, West Liberty. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 6th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Cemetery in West Liberty. EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, WEST LIBERTY is honored to serve the Smith family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

