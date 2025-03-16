Smith, Kenneth Phillips



SMITH, Kenneth "Kip" Phillips Smith, Jr. 81, of Springboro, Ohio passed away peacefully under the care of Day City Hospice with his daughter at his side on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Ken was born December 4, 1943, in Painesville, Ohio, the son of Kenneth and Rachel (Williams) Smith. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Judy Smith and is survived by his daughter, Kim (Smith) Nelson and her husband Chris Nelson, grandchildren Josh Nelson & Daniel Nelson of Wyoming OH; and his devoted partner Shirley Berold.



He graduated from Miami University (OH) and taught math and science before pursuing a career in finance with Huntington Bank for over 30 years. Ken enjoyed tinkering with his corvette, growing tomatoes yearly, and traveling the US from Hawaii to the national parks to many, many East Coast historical sites and beaches. Most of all he loved spoiling his grandkids with trips to gaming stores and amusement parks. Ken was a devoted partner, father and papa, and he will be greatly missed. A private memorial service will be held.



Anderson Funeral Home-Franklin Chapel is serving the family.



