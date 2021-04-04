SMITH, Katherine Louise



Age 86, of Springfield, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 31, 2021, surrounded by family and loved ones. Katherine was born August 28, 1934, in Jackson, Michigan, to William and Eunice (Hatch) Cobb. She centered her life around spending time with family, and enjoyed gardening, sewing, bird watching and traveling. Survivors include six children, Stephen (John Wigington) Smith, Sharon (Greg) Wano, Sandy (Larry) Schnitzler, Sue (Rocky) Craycraft, Sheila Rue and Sonia (Bob) Hackathorne; 10 grandchildren, Jeremy (Gwen) and Seth (Amanda) Wano, Brady (Megan) Schnitzler, Jesse (Kimberly) Spriggs, Sarah and Allen (Hannah) Craycraft, Nicole (Jesse) Roberts, Tonya (Ron) Smith and Cassie and Daniel Hackathorne; 9 great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Charlie, Conner, Caroline, Wyatt, David, Julyssa, Reagan and Nathanael; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, David in 2001; and four siblings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Raphael Catholic Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 9 a.m. in the Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her name to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

