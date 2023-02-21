X
SMITH, Katherine

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SMITH, Katherine J.

Age 82, of Huber Heights went home to be with the Lord February 18, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Elva Brown; sons, Robert and Charles Curtis; and sister, Barbara Howard. She is survived by daughter, Kathy Curtis of Vandalia, daughter, Suzanne (Kenneth) Phillips of Huber Heights, and son, Christopher Smith of Dayton; grandchildren, Nicole (Erik) Taylor, Collin (Bridget) Phillips, Lindsay Smith of Edwards AFB, Kern County, CA, and Kristopher Phillips; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Natalie, Jaiden, Camden; and a host of other relatives and friends. Katherine played piano for WPAFB Chapels for 35 years and was a church pianist for 65 years. Her greatest joy was taking care of her family. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Per Katherine's wishes, there will be no services. The family would like to thank Hospice of Dayton for the care they gave Katherine. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

