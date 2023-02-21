SMITH, Katherine J.



Age 82, of Huber Heights went home to be with the Lord February 18, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Elva Brown; sons, Robert and Charles Curtis; and sister, Barbara Howard. She is survived by daughter, Kathy Curtis of Vandalia, daughter, Suzanne (Kenneth) Phillips of Huber Heights, and son, Christopher Smith of Dayton; grandchildren, Nicole (Erik) Taylor, Collin (Bridget) Phillips, Lindsay Smith of Edwards AFB, Kern County, CA, and Kristopher Phillips; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Natalie, Jaiden, Camden; and a host of other relatives and friends. Katherine played piano for WPAFB Chapels for 35 years and was a church pianist for 65 years. Her greatest joy was taking care of her family. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Per Katherine's wishes, there will be no services. The family would like to thank Hospice of Dayton for the care they gave Katherine. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

