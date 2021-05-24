springfield-news-sun logo
SMITH, Joseph

SMITH, Joseph William

Age 67, of Dayton, OH, peacefully transitioned from earthly life to eternal life on Mon., May 17, 2021. Joseph was a graduate of Paul Laurence

Dunbar High School, Class of 1971. Funeral service will be held on Tues., May 25, 2021, 11:00 AM, at Dixon United Methodist Church, 1691 Infirmary Rd., Dayton, OH 45417, Dr. Bridget Weatherspoon,

Pastor, and Dr. John L. Smith, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through visitation Tuesday at the church

beginning at 10:00 AM. Facial mask is required.

Interment: Jeffersonview Cemetery. For full obituary, visit

www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3924 W. Third St.

