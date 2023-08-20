Smith, Joanne

Smith (Hoover), Joanne Marie



Joanne Marie (Hoover) Smith, age 97 of Dayton, peacefully passed away of natural causes on August 12, 2023. She led a remarkable life of faith and love, and was a dedicated wife and mother. Joanne grew up in Dayton and graduated from Fairmont High School where she played saxophone in the marching band. She married Frank L. Smith, Jr. in 1946. They worked together in his real estate office. She then worked at DESC for 20 years before retiring. Joanne is survived by daughters Susan Carol Seal and Connie Lynn Girard, and son Jeffrey Steven Smith and his wife Rachelle Lee. She is also survived by grandson William Lawrence Seal, Jr. and great-grandson Marshall, who both brought her great joy, and beloved cousins Carol and Denny Jaisle. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Frank, in 2007, and sons-in-law William Lawrence Seal and John Bernard Girard. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Joanne's name to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420, www.hospiceofdayton.org. Funeral Services will be at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Visitation 10:30-11am, service at 11am. Burial will follow at David's Cemetery. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com