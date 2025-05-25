Smith, James D.



James D. Smith, age 82, of Xenia, passed away Thursday, May 22, 2025 at Xenia Health and Rehab following a brief illness. He was born September 17, 1942 in Xenia the son of Donald B. and Vera E. (McColaugh) Smith.



Jim is survived by his sisters: Jane Hackworth of London and Carole (Jerry) Fraver of Xenia; sister-in-law: Carla Smith of Xenia and nieces and nephews: Pamela Hurley; Jennifer (Steve) Robinette; Matthew Fraver; Andrea (Dave) Moore and Sarah (Kevon) Lovely.



In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brothers: Richard Smith and infant David Smith and a brother-in-law: Paul Hackworth.



Jim graduated from Xenia High School and served in the US Army. He retired from the US Postal Service. Jim loved baseball and basketball, especially the Cincinnati Reds and the UD Flyers, and was one of their biggest fans. He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed the hunt for a new car and negotiating the trade. Jim was a member of New Jasper United Methodist Church. He had a very generous heart, donating to various charities throughout his life. His family asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers, to your favorite charity in his memory.



Funeral services will be held 11 AM Thursday, May 29, 2025 at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Rev. Dr. Alice Lovelace officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday from 10 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. Expressions of sympathy may be made online to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



