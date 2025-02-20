Smith, James "Smitty"



A beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2025, at the age of 78. Born on March 14, 1946, Jim lived a life full of laughter, love, and adventure, which he shared with his devoted wife of 58 years, Myrna. They were not only partners in life but also celebrated their shared birthdays each year, a special bond that was a testament to their deep connection.



Jim was a proud graduate of Trotwood High School, Class of 1964, where he was known for his athleticism on the football field and his speed on the track. After those youthful days, he dedicated 30 years of his life to General Motors, later standing proud as a union representative. His colleagues knew him as a steadfast advocate and friend, always ready to lend a hand.



In addition to his work, Jim had a few passions that truly brought him joy. He was an ardent OSU football fan and never missed a game, especially the National Championship. He enjoyed a Snapple peach iced tea and a cabbage roll while watching classic Westerns and Elvis Presley movies that harkened back to simpler times. Weekends at Grand Lake St. Marys with Myrna and friends were cherished moments, filled with laughter, stories, and the sun dancing on the water.



Jim was also a crossword puzzle enthusiast, always challenging his mind with new words and riddles. His beloved cat, Woody, was never far from his side, curled up by his leg while he worked through the latest puzzles.



Jim is survived by his wife, Myrna; their son, Jim (Conni) Smith of Middletown; their daughter, Sheri Smith (Nick Monnin) of Troy; as well as three brothers and three sisters who will deeply miss his caring nature and infectious smile.



To celebrate Jim's incredible life and the legacy he leaves behind, a visitation will be held at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429 from 9-10am on February 24, 2025, followed by a funeral service at 10am. Graveside is at Glenn Haven in New Carlisle following the service with a reception to follow at the Routsong Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local animal shelter in honor of Jim's love for his feline companion, Woody. Jim's spirit will live on in the hearts of those fortunate enough to know him, and he will be missed dearly. Rest in peace, Smitty.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



