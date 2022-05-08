SMITH, Howard Burnell "Smitty"



[1929-2022]



Howard Smith, age 92, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton on April 20, 2022. Howard was born April 28, 1929, in Dayton to Robert L. Smith and Famah "Betty" O. Mallicoat.



Howard is survived by wife of 57 years Nell ["I treasured



every day of our time together"], his younger brother Dave, his two step-sons Bob and Ron Hart, grandsons Kevin and Jesse [Erin] Hart, and various nieces and nephews. Howard was preceded in passing by his step-daughter Linda Hart-Spitzer [Brent Maze].



Howard was a graduate of Fairmont High School [Class of 1948] where he was a Member of Alpha Hi-Y, student council, choir [a wonderful tenor], stage performer, and football



player.



Howard honorably served in the Korean War, a corporal in the 3rd Army, 15th Infantry Division, commanding a mortar team in support of the front lines in an area now located within the DMZ between North and South Korea.



Howard earned an MFA from the Dayton Art Institute /University of Dayton, and worked at various jobs, including as a printer, before taking a graphic artist position at WPAFB where he worked for over 40 years, receiving numerous awards and commendations.



Howard continued drawing, painting and creating his entire life. He performed on stage with the Dayton Theater Guild, and for many years sang at both Temple Israel on Salem Avenue, and the First Baptist Church downtown.



Howard loved collecting stamps and was a proud 50+year member and former officer of the Dayton Stamp Club, where he designed commemorative envelope art for the public release of special issue U.S. postage stamps. Over the years he received various honors and accolades for his stamp artwork. Howard was deeply appreciative of the wonderful friendships he developed with his fellow DSC philatelists and the family extends its gratitude to the club members for their enduring comradery and support.



Known for his congeniality and enduring whistling Howard was a gentle, charming, funny, intelligent man of many talents and interests. He had a wonderfully curious mind, saw beauty in song and painting and stamps, and was fascinated by the history of flight. He especially enjoyed collecting Wright Brothers Memorabilia. Howard often expressed his good fortune to have had so many enduring friendships in his life, but to those who knew him this was no surprise, as he was easy to befriend, loyal to a fault, and always supportive.



A private interment will occur at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum.



The family would like to express its gratitude to the staff at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton and requests that any memorial contributions be made to that amazing organization located at 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420.

