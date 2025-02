Smith, Gregory Charles



Gregory C. Smith age 61, Beloved Son,Brother and Uncle Passed away February 13 2025 from Heart and Kidney complications. He will be remembered for his Generous and and Self giving Soul, his Art work and Fabulous Cooking. Survived by Mother-Dorothy Smith, Sister- Teri (Pat), Brother- Mike, Nephews- Ryan and Christopher. Preceded in death by Father- Charles Smith. Body donated to OSU Research Program.



