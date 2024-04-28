Smith, Gloria R



Gloria R. Smith passed away on April 24, 2024. She was born on May 6, 1929 in Akron, Ohio and was predeceased by her parents Louis P. and Adah R. Gould. Gloria graduated with honors from Oakwood High School in 1947. She is a graduate of Columbia College (formerly Christian College) in Columbia, Missouri and also attended the University of Dayton. She was associated with the sales office of TRW Defense and Space Systems Group for 23 years as Executive Secretary and Security Officer. She was a long-time member of the Miami Valley Military Affairs Association (MVMAA). A highlight of her working career was being invited to participate in an MVMAA-sponsored Civic Leaders Tour in 1982 to air bases in South Carolina and New York. Prior to being with TRW, she was associated with the Insured Savings & Loan Assn. of Dayton and the Cook Electric Company sales office.



Gloria enjoyed competitive golf and was a member of Sugar Valley GC in Bellbrook, Ohio. Since 1993 she and her husband resided in Naples, Florida during the winter season where they were members of Quail Run GC. At both Sugar Valley and Quail Run she served as chairman of the 18-hole ladies golf assn., as well as being involved with various other committees and events. She also wrote a golf column for the Quail Run newsletter for many years.



She enjoyed traveling with her husband on their many trips throughout the United States, Hawaii and Canada as well as a trip to Hong Kong. One of her unique talents was her love of and creation of artistic beauty through her watercolors.



Gloria was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Jim on Christmas Day in 2009 and by her brother Louis E. Gould in February 2014. She is survived by several cousins; many loving nieces, nephews and spouses of the Smith family; brother-in-law, Lawrence V. Smith and his wife, Mary Lou; and many friends.



The family will receive family and friends at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road, Kettering, Ohio on Sunday, May 5th from 3 to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 6th at 12:00 p.m. (noon) at St. Albert the Great Church, 3033 Far Hills Avenue, Kettering, Ohio 45429. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family asks that those wishing to make contributions in lieu of flowers contribute to St. Albert the Great Church or a charity of choice. Gloria was truly a lovable, loving and devoted wife, sister and aunt, whose love, dignity and graciousness will be dearly remembered and missed by her family and friends.



