Smith, Gertrude



Age 93, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2024. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45409. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



