SMITH, Franklin

SMITH Sr.,



Franklin Wallace



88, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. He was born



November 17, 1933, in Batavia, Ohio, son of the late Pearly Gordon Smith and Electa Belle Gibson Smith. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.



Mr. Smith retired from General Motors where he worked as a machinist for over 30 years. He was a graduate of Sinclair College and loved to tinker and



repair things.



Mr. Smith is survived by his children, Bonnie L. Goodner Smith of Dayton, Ohio, Frank Smith of New Carlisle, Ohio, Edward Lee Smith of New Carlisle, Ohio, William James Smith of Martinsville, Ohio, and Kathleen Ann (David) Polen of Fairborn, Ohio; brothers, Russell Smith, James Smith, Dan Smith, and Herbert Smith; a sister, Becky Smith; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, a brother, Richard Gordon Smith, is preceded in death.



The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon, Monday, January 24, 2022, at Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South Street, Wilmington, Ohio. A funeral service with



Chaplain Paul Butler officiating will begin at 12:00 Noon, Monday. Burial will be in Jefferson Township Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 49



Honor Guard.



For more information or to leave a note of condolence visit



www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com