SMITH, Eula



Age 95, of Beavercreek, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 18, 2022. Eula was born on January 28, 1927, to Millard and Stella (Hull) Norman in Fentress County, Tennessee. Preceding her in death were her husband of 66 years, Lonzey Elmo Smith; father, Millard Norman; mother, Stella Smith; step-father, Nelson Smith; daughters, Marsha Kelley and Sharon Jones; great-granddaughter, Grace Magsaysay; siblings Eugene Norman, Ray Smith, Mae Royse, James Smith.



Eula is survived by daughter Cynthia (Curtis) Reeves; son, Bruce (Debby) Smith; sons-in-law John Jones and Fredrick Kelley; grandchildren, Kevin (Christine) Jones, Robert (Dawn) Kelley, Jason (Angie) Jones, Brian (Wendy) Kelley, Jennifer (Ryan) Magsaysay, Nathan (Monique) Reeves, Ashley (Jon) Barchus, Emily (Johnny) King; Shane (Brittany) Smith, Wyatt (Chelsea) Smith, Jesse (Samantha) Smith; 27 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Eula was a long time member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and their song leader for over fifty years. She also attended Victory Baptist Church in Beavercreek.



The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday, 11/27/2022, from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. The funeral service will be held on Monday, 11/28/2022, at 11:00 AM at Tobias funeral home with Rev. Ashley Barchus presiding. Following the service, she will be laid to rest next to her husband in Mt. Zion – Shoup Cemetery.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com for the Smith family.

