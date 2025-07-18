Smith, Eugene F.



Eugene F. Smith age 94 of Fairfield, Ohio passed away Wednesday, July 16, 2025. He was born in Middletown on July 31, 1930 to Francis and Mary (Meehan) Smith. His wife of 59 years, Dolores M. Tanner, preceded him in death on June 2, 2015. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church and had volunteered for their St. Vincent de Paul



Society.



Survivors include four children; Tom Smith, Jim Smith, Suzanne Smith, Michele (L.V.) Semona; four grandchildren, Sierra Smith, Liza, Louie and Gabby Semona.



Besides his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by a son, Terry Smith in 2001; two sisters, Alice Sprague and Mary Margaret Smith.



Prayers will be offered Wednesday July 23, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Rd. Fairfield, Ohio. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 22, 2025 from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials



are suggested to Sacred Heart St. Vincent de Paul Society. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





