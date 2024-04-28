Smith, Douglas E. "Smokey"



Douglas E. "Smokey" Smith age 60 of West Milton, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2024. He was a graduate of Brookville High School class of 1982 and Wright State University class of 1987 where he played baseball. Doug worked for Coca-Cola for the past 30 years. Doug was inducted into the Dayton Legends Hall of Fame and was a supporter of the Milton Union Golf Club. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed bowling, horse racing, going to the casino, smoking meat, and BBQ. Doug also was a fan of the Cleveland Browns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds and enjoyed attending U.D. Flyer basketball games with his mother. His biggest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 31 years: Carla (Garwood) Smith, daughters: Tiffany Smith and Roxanne Smith, grandchildren: Arianne, Wyatt, and Luke, mother: Margaret (Lawson) Hatmaker, sisters: Christine (Mike) Sporre, Jennifer (David) Wilmer Jr., mother-in-law and father-in-law: Judy and Roger Garwood, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his father: Ronald E. Smith and stepfather: Lou Hatmaker. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memoria Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Brookville Baseball Club. To view the service for Doug and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



