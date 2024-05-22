Smith, Doris



91, of Dayton, OH passed away on Sunday, May 19th comfortably surrounded by her family. Doris was fiercely loving towards those in her life and loved the role of mother, grandmother and even great grandmother. Her visitation and service will be held on Thursday, May 23rd at St. Paul's Episcopal Church located at 33 W Dixon Ave, Dayton, OH 45419, with the visitation starting at 10:30 and service at 11:30. The service will also be live streamed via Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube channel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dayton Art Institute by visiting https://dai.ticketapp.org/portal/product/8. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com