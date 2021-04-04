X

SMITH, Donald

SMITH, Donald Archie

Donald Archie Smith, 87, gently passed into the arms of God on Mar 27, 2021, surrounded by family in his home in

Franklin, IN. Viewing Friday, April 9, 2-4 and 6-8 at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service

and Crematory, Greenwood

Chapel. Celebration of life

service will be at 1:30, April 10, at Grace United Methodist Church, 1300 E. Adams Dr., Franklin, IN, with viewing from 10 to 12. He will be laid to rest in Ohio at a later date. You may read Don's full Obituary at

www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com. Arrangements entrusted to Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory.

