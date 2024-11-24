Smith, Dilene A.



Dilene A. Smith, age 68, of Huber Heights, OH passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. Funeral service 11 am Monday, November 25, 2024 at St. Timothy Missionary Baptist Church, 4466 Free Pike, Dayton, OH. Visitation 9:30 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



