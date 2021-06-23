SMITH, Dewey D.



Dewey D. Smith of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021. Dewey was born on July 18, 1941, to the late Rev. Hence and Dovie (Bull) Smith in Tazewell, Tennessee. He was the youngest of nine children. Dewey served his county in the United States Army, First Calvary Division, during the Vietnam War. He was also a member of the VFW, Springfield, Ohio.



Dewey married Roberta M. Whetstone on February 9, 1968, and she preceded him in death on August 6, 2013. Dewey was also preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses: Tim (Jean) Smith, John (Eula) Smith, Versie (Bill) Bowman, Vassie (Alva) Cunningham, T.H. (Nancy) Smith, H.C. (Sandy) Smith, Dester (Jean) Smith, and Ely (Clyde) Cook.



Dewey is survived by his daughter, Jeany (Bob) Smith Stouffer, and brother-in-law, Leonard (Mary) Whetstone, as well as a plethora of cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Dewey was a valued employee of Robbins & Myers where he worked as an electrician for 46 years. Dewey enjoyed playing cards and yard work. He will be remembered for his quick wit, sense of humor, and ability to make others laugh.



Visitation will be Thursday, June 24 from 4-7PM at the Skillman, McDonald and Vernon Funeral Home in Mechanicsburg and Kathy Stouffer will officiate Dewey's



memorial service on Friday, June 25 at 11:00AM.



Donations in Dewey's memory can be made to the church or charity of your choice.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.vernonfh.com