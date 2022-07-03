SMITH, Dale E.



71, peacefully went to heaven on June 30th at home after a lengthy illness surrounded by family and friends. He was born January 19, 1951, in Springfield. Dale was a passionate woodworker and was the owner of Mallard Cabinetry for 40 years. His legacy will live on through countless pieces of furniture he crafted for family, friends and customers. His hobbies included playing guitar and enjoying a game of racquetball with friends that became family. Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Emma (Corbin) Smith; and his brother, Roger Smith. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 50 years, Wanda (Ritchie) Smith. Others left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Jerry (Linda) Smith, Ernest Smith; his sister, Janet (Ralph – beloved brother-in-law) Pamer; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends. Wanda and the family would like to thank Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice, especially crisis team nurse Kristi. Your wisdom and comfort helped us navigate this challenging time. Visitation will be held from 4:00PM until 6:00PM Tuesday in the Possum Road Church of God, 1601 Possum Road, Springfield. Funeral services will be held at 6:00PM in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Cancer Treatment Center, 148 West North Street, Springfield, Ohio 45504. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

